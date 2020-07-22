Sandals International Takes Over Buccament Bay Resort St Vincent

It is now official Sandals Resorts International has taken the defunct Buccament Bay Resort which closed its doors in due to financial problems.

An official signing ceremony took place in St Vincent on Wednesday afternoon were officials of the Sandals resorts and the government closed the deal.

Sandals will construct 350 rooms expending USD 100 million on 40 acres of land at Buccament Bay on the southwestern coast of St. Vincent.

This would be the first Beaches resort operated by sandals outside of Jamacia and the Turks and Caicos Islands.

There are 15 Luxury Included Sandals Resorts located throughout the Caribbean including Jamaica, The Bahamas, Grenada, Barbados, Antigua and Saint Lucia.

The first Beaches Resort opened in 1997 and was a brand born from the insistent requests of couples who loved Sandals Resorts and wanted a similar experience to share with their families.

700,000 pounds of Fruits and meat products will be required for operation and will be bought solely from the local market.

It is estimated that the resort will employ over 900 Vincentians upon opening.