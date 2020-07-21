SAMPASA Donates To St. Martin’s Secondary School

The St. Martin’s Secondary School Past Students Association (SAMPASA) will formally hand over several IT equipment to the St. Martin’s Secondary School on Wednesday July 22nd, 2020 at 2:00 pm at the School’s Library. These pieces of equipment are:

Dell Precision T5810 Server with specs:

Intel Xeon 6-core Processor

32GB DDR4 Quad Channel ECC RAM

Sandisk 512GB SSD OS Drive

Sandisk 1TB SSD Storage Drive

Two (2) complete Dell Precision T3610 Workstations with specs:

Intel Xeon 6-core Processor

32GB DDR3 Quad Channel ECC RAM

Sandisk 512GB SSD OS Drive

Sandisk 1TB Storage Drive on workstation being used for Music and Multimedia

Windows 10 Professional

Dell 27-inch Professional Monitor

Plus, additional Keyboards and Mice to replace some existing nonfunctioning devices. The equipment will be used to enhance the school’s capacity to manage digital content, upload and download time, accommodate more persons accessing data, and control malicious spyware etc.

The equipment is a donation from SAMPASA North America and is part of a larger project to ensure that the school continues to provide the best possible IT experience and support for its students.