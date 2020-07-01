Ruth Stowe Representing KCCU Adjudged Winner Of The 2020 NCPS Championship

On Saturday, 27th June 2020, the finals for the National Corporate Public Speaking Championship was held. The finals had 9 participants from various institutions in St. Vincent and the Grenadines. The contestants spoke on the topic “Corporate Social Responsibility plays a vital Role in St. Vincent and the Grenadines”.

Ruth Stowe who represented the Kingstown Cooperative Credit Union was adjudged the 2020 winner of the National Corporate Public Speaking Championship. She received $3,000.00 along with other gifts and prizes. Aviar Charles who represented the National Insurance Services was adjudged 2nd place, and Nicolette Nichols who represented the Treasury Department placed third. Elingford Roban Jr. of the

St. Vincent and the Grenadines Tourism Authority and Jada Ross from the St. Vincent and the Grenadines Squash Association were adjudged 4th and 5th positions, respectively.

The competition also had a Table Topics/Impromptu segment. Elingford Roban from the St. Vincent and the Grenadines Tourism Authority placed 1st and won $500

while Terrece John from Coreas Distribution Ltd. was declared the second place winner, winning $300. Ruth Stowe representing the Kingstown Cooperative Credit Union placed 3rd. Sylvorn Lavia, Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force and Shaniese Cole, Massy Stores were 4th and 5th respectively.

Andreka Samuel of General Employees Cooperative Credit Union was also a participant in this year’s competition.

The Platinum Sponsor, FLOW gave each of the top 5 participants in the prepared speech contest a Samsung Galaxy Smartphone. All participants received gifts and certificates as tokens of appreciation.

The executive of the National Corporate Public Speaking Championship wishes to express its heartfelt thanks to all sponsors, who contributed to making the event a success.