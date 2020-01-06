RSVGPF Receives Donation Of Close Circuit Television (CCTV) Equipment

The Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force security system was enhanced as a result of being the recipient of quantity Close Circuit Television (CCTV) equipment compliments the SVG Ex-Police Association of New York. A brief handing over ceremony was held at Police Headquarters Conference Room on Wednesday, December 18, 2019.

Mr Arden Tannis, the immediate past President made the donation on behalf of Ms. Pam Ferrari, the current President of the SVG Ex-Police Association of New York to Commissioner of Police, Mr. Colin John. The ceremony was witnessed by the Staff Officer, the Chairman and executive members of the Police Welfare Association (PWA) and the Public Relations and Complaints Department.

While delivering brief remarks, Mr. Tannis stated that he was very pleased to donate the pieces of equipment on behalf of the SVG Ex-Police Association of New York to the Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force. He said that his organization has done many charitable acts within St. Vincent and the Grenadines and throughout the Diaspora. He went on to state that the equipment will aid with the ability to fight crime and assist in communicating with the public and thanked the commissioner for accept the equipments.

In receiving the donation, Commissioner of Police, Mr. Colin John thanked Mr. Tannis on behalf of the members of the Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force. The Commissioner emphatically said that security of any country and its people is of paramount importance. He went on to state that the equipment in conjunction with the efforts of the Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force will assist with the safety of St. Vincent and the Grenadines and the members of the Police Force as well.

Also making brief remarks at the handing over ceremony were Station Sergeant, Mr. Brenton Smith, Chairman of the PWA and former commissioner of Police, Mr. Michael Charles on behalf of the Ex Police Association of St. Vincent and the Grenadines who both endorsed the sentiments of the Commissioner of Police.