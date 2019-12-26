Rotary South Hosts Children’s Chrismas Party

Saturday, Dec. 14th, members of the Rotary Club of St. Vincent made the trek to North Leeward in order to host a Christmas party for some 120 primary school children.

Children were selected from Chateaubeliar Methodist, Westwood Methodist, Spring Village, Troumaca Government, Rose Hall and Fitz Hughes Government Schools. The party was held from 2 – 4.30 p.m., and the excited children were treated to exciting games and prizes, sweets, balloons as well as lots of food and drink.

The party culminated with an exciting visit from Santa, who arrived decked out with bags and boxes of gifts. Most of the children were overjoyed with this experience, although a few of the younger ones were a bit apprehensive about meeting Santa for the first time.

Even the adults joined in the fun, assisting with the games and with Santa’s heavy load.

Rotary South particularly wishes to thank the Toronto Friends of SVG who continue to partner with Rotary South on this venture annually by providing new and inspiring gifts for the children annually.