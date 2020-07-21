Road Works Continue Apace In The Marriaqua Valley

Works have restarted on the Collins to Carriere village road and the Sayers village road after the projects had stalled for a period of time.
The Collins/Carriere project is continuing first with the construction of a huge retaining wall at Collins.
These two projects are being done under the Kuwaiti funding arrangement.
Other major works taking place in the Valley at the moment include the Dumbarton road, the Carriere Bridge and river defence, and the Early Childhood Center at Richland Park.
Preparations are being made for works on the Carriere mountain road, the Mt Pleasant village road and Caruth road.
Be the first to comment