Repair Work On The Carriere Bridge And River Defence Project Continues

(NEWS784) – Work continues apace in the Marriaqua Valley this time on the Carriere River Defence project.

This project includes major repairs to the Carriere bridge and river defence works in the vicinity.

Representative Jimmy Prince says protecting this bridge is very important to the Carriere Community and the rest of the Valley.

The project began earlier this year and will cost in the region of $1.4million.

Other major projects in Carriere include the Village road from Collins bridge which will recommence soon and the Carriere mountain road which will start in a few weeks time.