Registration for importers of refrigerants now open

ALL historical and new companies and individuals who are importers or wishing to become importers of refrigerant gases, used in the refrigeration and air conditioning servicing sector are asked to note that according to existing regulations, ALL importers must be registered in order to obtain an import license.

Please note that application and registration to import refrigerants for 2020 is now OPEN and runs from 6th – 31st of January 2020.

No applications will be considered after January 31st 2020. Imports from non-registered importers will be prohibited.

Registration is done at the Ministry of Finance, Economic Planning, Sustainable Development and Information Technology, through the National Ozone Unit’s Office located on the 2nd Floor of the Administrative Complex. Applications MUST be completed at the office.