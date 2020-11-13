SVG records 1 New Covid Case, Total 76, Active 2

St. Vincent and the Grenadines today confirmed one new COVID-19 case. The traveller is a returning national who arrived with negative PCR test results.

The new case arrived from the UK on Wednesday, November 4 with a negative result, but tested positive on entry screening. Repeat testing according to the multi-tiered system, including testing done at CARPHA, confirmed this new positive case.

The traveller was in mandatory quarantine when the initial positive result was determined and has since been isolated in an approved facility. The adult will remain in isolation until cleared with two negative PCR results.

St. Vincent and the Grenadines has now recorded a total of seventy-eight (78) COVID-19 cases, seventy-six (76) of which have recovered. There are now two (2) active COVID-19 cases, all imported from countries categorized as “High Risk”.