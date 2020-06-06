Qualifying conditions needed for medicinal cannabis prescription in SVG

June 6, 2020 News784

At least 20 qualifying conditions have been established, for persons who wish to access marijuana for medicinal purposes in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

That’s according to Pharmacist, Fiona Pierre, who is also the International Narcotics Control Board Liasion Officer at the  Medicinal Cannabis Authority, MCA.

Miss Pierre said patients must meet these conditions before they receive a prescription for medicinal cannabis.

Miss Pierre also noted that medicinal cannabis can be prescribed in various forms.

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.