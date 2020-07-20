PRYME Is Not A Competition Says Gonsalves

PRYME is not a competition; this is according to Minister of Finance, Hon. Camillo Gonsalves, who made the statement in response to caller on while speaking on radio this week.

“I assure you that all of the issues you raised in terms of criteria for PRYME are criteria that are being looked at.

It is not a competition that if one person gets grant, you won’t get one, we’re not pitting dog against dog here.”

Minister Gonsalves went on to say that the PRYME program does not value one business over the other saying that the government is trying to foster something collectively.

Promotion of Youth Microenterprises (PRYME) was initiated by the government as means of assisting entrepreneurs under the age of 40 in the form of grants ranging from $2,500 to $40,000. The program due to the COVID-19 pandemic has since evolved into PRYME Plus which covers those over the age of 40.