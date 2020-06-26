Pompey Appointed As Chairman Of The Constituency Boundaries Commission

(PRESS RELEASE) – As it has now become necessary for the appointment of a Constituency Boundaries Commission, Her Excellency The Governor-General, Dame Susan Dougan, GCMG, in her own deliberate judgment pursuant to Section 32 (1) (a) of the Constitution of St. Vincent and the Grenadines, appointed Mr. Godfred Pompey as Chairman of the Commission

Mr. Stephen Williams was appointed as a Member of the Commission pursuant to Section 32 (1) (b) of the Constitution of St. Vincent and the Grenadines and acting in accordance with the advice of the Honourable Prime Minister.

Mr. Etson Cummings was appointed as a Member pursuant to Section 32 (1) (c) of the Constitution of St. Vincent and the Grenadines and acting in accordance with the advice of the Honourable Leader of the Opposition.

The commission was appointed on 23rd June, 2020.

The Chairman and Members of the Constituency Boundaries Commission appeared at Government House in order to swear the Oath of Allegiance and Oath of Office on Friday, 26th June, 2020.