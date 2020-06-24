POLICE ORGANIZATIONS LEND SUPPOERT TO LOCAL POLICE OFFICER

In light of circumstances surrounding of a fire that destroyed the house and contents of Police Constable 62 Ascenia Barnwell on 11th May, 2020, the Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force (RSVGPF) along with the Ex-Police Association, New York; the Ex-Police Association, St. Vincent and the Grenadines; and the Caribbean Federation of Police Welfare Associations (CFPWA) have all made monetary donations to assist the police officer in her time of need.

Making a donation on behalf of the RSVGPF at the handing over ceremony held at the Police Headquarters Conference room on 24.06.2020, Commissioner of Police, Mr. Colin John articulated that the organization looks at the holistic development of police officers and because of the setback experienced Constable Barnwell and her family, the organization took the decision to make the donation to help alleviate some of her burdens.

The Commissioner went on to state that losing your home would be tragic for anyone; therefore, the organization has to look out for its members. The Commissioner expressed that is his hope that the donation will go a long way in restoring and rebuilding their lives.

President of the Ex-Police Association, St. Vincent and the Grenadines, Mr. Michael Charles stated that after hearing about the incident, the association decided to make a donation to Constable Barnwell. The retired Commissioner of Police said that the situation is not only sad because of what transpired, but the time it happened in the midst of the Coronavirus Pandemic.

Chairman of the RSVGPF Police Welfare Association (PWA), Corporal 173 Lez Harry also made a donation on behalf of the Ex-Police Association, New York. According to Corporal Harry the PWA made a request through Mrs. Pamela Ferrari President of the Ex Police Association of New York who readily accepted the request. Corporal Harry lamented that in order for one to feel the pain of another, he or she has to be in their position.

General Secretary of the Caribbean Federation of Police Welfare Associations (CFPWA), Constable 38 Devon Bute made a donation on behalf of the CFPWA. He stated that the membership of the CFPWA on learning of the incident decided to contribute.

According to Officer Bute, as a federation that represents its members regionally, they saw the need not only to donate but to show their solidarity in making a tangible contribution in times of disaster as experienced by Constable Barnwell. He conveyed greetings from the CFPWA President, Superintendent Anand Ramesar, the executive and association members who stepped up and made the contribution by the CFPWA possible; and hope that it will bring some relief to WPC Barnwell and her family.

In receiving the donations an elated Constable Barnwell expressed her sincerest gratitude to the Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force (RSVGPF), the Ex-Police Association, New York; the Ex-Police Association, St. Vincent and the Grenadines; and the Caribbean Federation of Police Welfare Associations on behalf of her family.