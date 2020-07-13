Police Issue Warning To Owners Of Stray Animals

The Royal St.Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force is issuing a warning to the owners of stray animals throughout the length and breadth of St. Vincent and the Grenadines to have them tied.

These animals, mainly cattle and sheep, are usually left untied mostly in the areas of Buccament/Pembroke, Diamond (on the stadium tract) and Cane Garden; and can be seen wandering the streets freely hindering the free flow of traffic.

The stray animals are also a nuisance to the general public on a whole – destroying their vegetation, root crops and in some cases, damaging people’s property.

This situation if not remedied, creates the potential for accidents and conflict. According to Sections 3 and 4 of the Stock Trespass Act, Chapter 54 of the Revised Edition of the Laws of St. Vincent and the Grenadines (SVG) “the owner of any land may seize and impound any animal found trespassing thereon” and “the owner of any land may claim compensation from the owner of the impounded animals.”

Further, Section 21 (1-4) of the said Act authorizes the owner on any lands, his servant or person acting with the owner’s authority to:

Destroy without undue suffering, any impounded animal found trespassing on his land that caused injury to other animals or plant;

Notify the owner of the animal that was destroyed;

Have or destroy the carcass within four hours;

If the carcass is not removed within four hours, bury it or cause it to be otherwise disposed of in a sanitary manner.

Section 21 (4) exonerates the owner of the land, his servant or any person acting on the owner’s authority from damages to the owner of an animal for any injury or damage done to such animal while trespassing on his land.

Against this backdrop, the Police are advising owners of stray animals to have the situation rectified by desisting from leaving these animals untied.

Actions will be taken within the confines of the law if these animals are not tied by an allotted time frame.