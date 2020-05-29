Police investigating the death of 10yro Jamarie Phillips

Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of Jamarie Phillips, a 10 years old Student of Richland Park.

According to investigations, Jamarie’s motionless body was discovered with multiple chop wounds to his neck, head, and hands at his home about 12:30 pm on 29.05.2020.

The police was subsequently informed. The District Medical Officer (DMO) was summoned to the scene and pronounced the body dead.

A post-mortem examination is expected to be carried out on the body to ascertain the cause of death.

Investigations are ongoing.