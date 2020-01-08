Police High Command holds 2020 Strategic meeting

On Tuesday, January 7, 2020, Police Commissioner, Mr. Colin John and the high command of the Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force (RSVGPF) including Deputy Commissioner Mr. Frankie Joseph and Assistant Commissioners Mr. Christopher Benjamin and Mr. Richard Browne held their first meeting for the New Year.

During the meeting, a myriad of different issues was discussed and reviewed, including the general crime statistics for 2019; projections for 2020 and accompanying strategies aimed at maintaining law and order in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

To this end, the RSVGPF has made a renewed commitment to the following:

Work in partnership with all stakeholders to ensure that our citizens operate in a safe and secure environment.

Increase police presence in all policing districts

Improve detection and prevention of crimes

Collaborate with farmers to reduce incidents of praedial larceny (theft of livestock and produce)

Concretize and enlarge the Police Youth Clubs and Pan against Crime and use them as diversion initiatives to steer our youths away from crime and in a positive direction

Increase presence and interaction with our nation’s schools and Parent/Teachers Associations (PTAs)

Increase land and sea patrols; and traffic checks

Build capacity and increase training within the organization at the junior, middle and senior management levels.

Hold town hall meetings with residents in the various communities

The possibility of setting up a sub-police station on the island of Mayreau

The RSVGPF would like to thank members of the general public for their assistance and support in 2019 and calls upon every citizen to continue to support the efforts of the police in 2020 and beyond as we strive to maintain law and order in our blessed and peaceful land.