PM Says To Deal With Dengue In A Calm And Patient Way

Prime Minister Hon. Dr. Ralph Gonsalves, while speaking on the Issues at Hand aired on Sundays on WEFM, once again addressed the current Dengue outbreak in SVG.

“I was told, we were told, by the same set of people who have been demagoguing now in relation to dengue, it’s a problem just like COVID is a problem. But don’t deal with it with rage and falsehoods and anger. You deal with in a calm and patient way, in a scientific manner, in the way in which we dealt with COVID.” Gonsalves said.

St. Vincent and the Grenadines is currently in the midst of a Dengue outbreak which has surpassed the figures of SVG’s last outbreak, at 514 laboratory-confirmed cases as of the last official report from the Ministry of Health, Wellness and the Environment and six Vincentian lives lost so far.