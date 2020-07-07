PM focused on regional transport, not ‘sideshow theatre’

Prime Minister Hon. Dr Ralph Gonsalves on Sunday said that he has received many calls from media in the region, asking him to comment on what other prime ministers have said in relation to the issue of the liquidation of regional carrier LIAT.

But Dr. Gonsalves, who is the chairman of LIAT’s shareholder countries, said: “I’m not getting involved in that. That is a side show theatre”.

He added that his intent was on solving the issue at hand; that of regional air transport.

It has been almost two weeks since the major company shareholder countries of LIAT (1974) Ltd announced the intent to liquidate the cash-strapped company.

It was also revealed that the company could not afford to pay workers their due for severance and vacation time, which amounts to over EC$94 million.