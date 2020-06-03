PM Appeals To Fisher Folk To Be Cautious During Hurricane Season

During his address to the nation at the start of the hurricane season, Prime Minister Hon. Dr. Ralph Gonsalves appealed to the fisherfolk of this country to be cautious during the hurricane season.

“I want to make a special appeal to a very special group of people; fisherfolk, the fishers and the other marine operators during the hurricane season, as you are usually among the first to be impacted by the approaching weather systems at sea.

Too many times we hear of fishing vessels being damaged and persons missing during the hurricane season. I know what you say among yourselves that Christ chose fishermen and fishermen are blessed but the lord helps those who help themselves and you can’t take chances with the raging seas, you know that better than I do.”

The hurricane season started on June 1st and will run until November 30th. The U.S. National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) released a statement on May 21, 2020, saying its forecasters are calling for an active 2020 Atlantic hurricane season, perhaps similar to last year’s, with more named storms than in an average season.