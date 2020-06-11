Pineapple production support in St. Vincent and the Grenadines

Farmers wishing to increase their production of pineapples in St. Vincent and the Grenadines, will be provided with additional support to do so.

The Ministry of Agriculture has made available 40,000 plants to farmers at no cost. These plants can be obtained at the Orange Hill Biotechnology Centre which houses the Tissue Culture Lab.

The Ministry will provide tractor services, fertilizer, and technical support to pineapple farmers, for up to 100 new acres of pineapple cultivation.

The principal aim of the project is to zero the import of fresh and processed pineapple.

The current stock of 40,000 plants available to farmers, will be replenished by the Tissue Culture Lab on an ongoing basis.

The Ministry of Agriculture will assist with the transportation of plants from Orange Hill to the farm location.