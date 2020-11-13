Petit St Vincent Is Open Again

Caribbean Journal -Petit St Vincent, the celebrated private-island resort in the heart of the Grenadines, has officially reopened.

The resort, which is set on 115 acres, has a total of 22 accommodations across the island.

It’s one of the country’s approved “Bubble” resorts.

“We’re officially open and can’t wait to give you the warmest of welcomes,” the property said in a statement to guests. “It’s finally time to spend your days soaking up the Caribbean sun at PSV with nothing on the agenda but relaxing on sunbeams and listening to the waves.”

St Vincent and the Grenadines reopened for tourism in July.

