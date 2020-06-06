Persons over 40 urge to submit applications for the pryme program

June 6, 2020 News784

The Chairman of the Steering Committee for the PRYME Program, Anthony Regisford, is encouraging entrepreneurs above the age of forty to come forward and apply for grants from the Government’s PRYME-Plus program.

PRYME-Plus is an extension of the Government’s Promoting Youth Micro-Enterprises or PRYME Program, which provides grant funding  to young entrepreneurs.

The programmes are being implemented by the Centre for Enterprise Development (CED) and Mr. Regisford encourages applicants from the Creative and Cultural Industries to apply for grants under the Program.

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.