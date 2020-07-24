Persons Arriving In The UK From SVG Will No Longer Need To Self-Isolate

The UK government has today (24 July 2020) added St Vincent and the Grenadines along with four other countries to the list of travel corridors, after reviewing the latest risk assessments.

This means that SVG has been added to the current list of destinations from which passengers do not need to self-isolate when arriving in England.

The changes, which will take effect in England from Tuesday 28 July 2020, come as the government urges passengers to continue to protect themselves when considering travelling abroad by making sure they are up to date on the latest information – both at home and at their destination.

The easiest and simplest way to do this is to consult the FCO ’s travel advice and check insurance policies before any overseas travel.

All travellers, including those from exempt destinations, will still be required to complete a passenger locator form on arrival into the UK .

The government will update GOV.UK with any changes on a weekly basis (should any be required) to reflect the shifting international health picture. We are prepared to respond rapidly if the health situation of a country deteriorates.

The border health measures remain subject to review every 28 days in England.

See the current list of exempt destinations.