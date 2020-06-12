Regular Update on COVID-19 for Friday, June 12, 2020:
- 2 more PCR machines and accompanying test kits from Taiwan arrived in SVG today.
- PCR Testing for COVID-19 to start soon in SVG: a laboratory annex has been furnished at the site of the nurses hostel, training is about to be concluded and the first official test may be performed as early as Monday. There was a postponement from the originally announced test start date because training sessions by PAHO had to be rescheduled.
- SVG currently has enough reagents and supplies to carry out over 8,000 PCR tests for COVID-19.
- I would like to extend my personal sympathy to the family and loved ones of the repatriated sailor who recently died. The Ministry has already indicated that his death is not related to COVID-19. In fact, the gentleman had 2 negative PCR test results for COVID-19 since he returned home in keeping with repatriation protocols.
- The following limits would be applied to public transportation vehicles effective July 1:
18 Seaters – 14 passengers
25 & 26 Seaters – 20 passengers
29 Seaters – 23 passengers
