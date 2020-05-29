PCR Test Results For 179 Vincy Crew Workers Return Negative

St. Vincent and the Grenadines yesterday received one hundred and eighty (180) additional PCR results from the Caribbean Public Health Agency – CARPHA.

These latest results, include one hundred and seventy-nine (179) for the Royal Caribbean Cruise Line crew members.

No new positive COVID-19 cases were reported. These negative PCR results from CARPHA are consistent with the negative results for the rapid tots performed by the RCCL Medical Team onboard the Vision of the Seas, prior to the ship, arrival in St. Vincent and the Grenadines on Tuesday, May 26.

There are still one hundred and fourteen (114) outstanding PCR results for the updated total of three hundred and fifty-eight (358) crew members repatriated by RCCL. Therefore, the disembarking process for the three hundred and twenty-nine crew members still on board the Vision of the Seas, will likely now commence on the morning of Saturday, May 30.

A total of twenty-five (25) COVID-19 cases have been recorded in St. Vincent and the Grenadines, consisting of fifteen (15) cruise line crew members, four (4) other imported cases, and six (6) from an import-related cluster.