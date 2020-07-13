Patrons are failing to comply with the recommended protocols at Bars/Nightclubs

(Police Press Release) – Consequent upon the lifting of the ban on the playing of amplified music and the supplementary protocols for the managed conduct of mass gatherings with or without amplified music which was implemented on Friday July 10, 2020 to July 31, 2020 in the first phase.

The Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force (RSVGPF) is once again urging every citizen to be responsible individuals by adhering to all of the recommended protocols to curb the spread of the COVID -19 virus.

The RSVGPF has received information that some operators/owners of places of entertainment, including bars, nightclubs and others – have failed to insist on their patrons to comply fully with the recommended protocols; especially with respect to contact tracing and wearing of face coverings.

Contact tracing is a very vital tool in the arsenal to fight the spread of the COVID -19 virus. Consequently, all event organizers are strongly encouraged to record the names and contact numbers of each person entering the event.

This information must be securely stored by the organizer for a period of 28 days to aid the Ministry of Health Wellness and the Environment to trace persons who would have attended the event if necessary. Face coverings must also be worn at these events.

Please stay safe and act responsibly at all times.