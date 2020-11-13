Passenger On First Cruise To SVG Test Positive For Covid

Gene Sloan who covers the cruise industry for travel website The Points Guy, is sailing on the SeaDream Yacht Club’s SeaDream 1 and reported that the captain announced shipwide that a passenger had tested positive for the virus on a preliminary basis.

The small SeaDream sailing had only 53 passengers and 63 crew onboard, Sloan said. It had left from its home port of Barbados sailing Saturday and had since visited several islands in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

All stops, though, only featured excursions to deserted beaches or taking catamarans to snorkelling spots, and no interaction in local towns, Sloan said.