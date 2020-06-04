PAHO Assisting With The Training Of Vincentian Lab Technicians

June 4, 2020

KINGSTOWN– PAHO is assisting with the training of local lab technicians in conducting PCR tests. 10 persons are being trained.

The training is being done at a facility that has been identified as a special testing site.

A forklift is expected to lift a biological safety cabinet into place this morning. The reused schedule would allow the lab to start running tests on samples by this weekend and to commence full-blown testing by Monday.

Picture – PAHO PCR Training Session in Caribbean Country (Source: PAHO ECC COVID-19 Situation Update #24)