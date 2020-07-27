Over 3,500 Applications Sent In For PRYME So Far

Promotion of Youth Microenterprises PRYME a program which was initially introduced with the intention of boosting entrepreneurship among individuals under the age of 40 but has since been expanded to PRYME Plus to include those over the age of 40.

According to Minister of Finance Hon. Camillo Gonsalves over 3,500 applications have been received so far.

“The PRYME committee has received 3,500 applications which is mind blowing, when you think that the workforce in SVG is probably around 50,000.”

Minister Gonsalves said that the PRYME program had become much larger than anticipated.

He said that of the 3,500 applicants, over 600 had already been approved for funding for funding under the program.