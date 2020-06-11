Over 2,000 love boxes already distributed across St Vincent

The Government of St. Vincent and the Grenadines on 11th May, 2020 launched the “Love Box” initiative to provide support to families which may have experienced food vulnerability during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Since that time, over 2,000 love boxes have been distributed. This is according to this country’s Prime Minister Hon. Dr. Ralph Gonsalves.

‘The program with the love boxes is going on—Saboto came to see me on Monday, he told me that they had distributed 2,000 and something love boxes up to that point’ said Gonsalves.

The “Love Box” initiative is also intended to provide an internal market for local farmers so that they may increase investment in production at a time when SVG’s request for food to be exported to the region is at its highest.

There are also plans for the program to expand to provide the love boxes to households in the region via online markets.