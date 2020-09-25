Over $125,000 In Bursaries For SVGCC Teacher Education Students

Thirty (30) students at the St. Vincent & the Grenadines Community College’s (SVGCC) Division of Teacher Education (DTE) are now better positioned to complete their final year studies at the institution, after receiving bursaries complements the Mustique Charitable Foundation (MCF).

The bursaries have a combined value of XCD $127,665.04 and will go towards covering 80% of the cost of transportation, food, school/administrative fees, and teaching practicum materials for recipients.

Dularie Malcolm, Project Director – Mustique Charitable Foundation, reminded students of the honourable nature of their chosen profession and reiterated the importance of teachers as they impact hundreds of lives through their classrooms.

Director of the SVGCC, Nigel Scott, expressed his gratitude to the Mustique Charitable Foundation and reminded the DTE students of the opportunity they have to “touch the future”. Scott acknowledged that the College’s relationship with the MCF also includes the foundation assisting other divisions at the SVGCC.

Dean of the Division of Teacher Education, Dr. Harriette DaSilva, in her remarks highlighted that since the first issue of the bursaries in 2017 the number of recipients have tripled. The handover ceremony took place at the College’s Villa campus on Thursday 24th September 2020.