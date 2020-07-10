“Only The Lunatic Fringe Of The NDP Will Consider Running Against The ULP”

John went to sate in another post that barring some dramatic or cataclysmic shift in the political landscape in this country, the Unity Labour Party (ULP) is clearly headed for an unprecedented fifth term in government whenever the next elections are called.

” Not only will the party be returned to office, but they will also do so with a substantial increase in seats and popular votes. As for the New Democratic Party (NDP), they will suffer one of its worst defeats at the polls since the party’s debut at the polls in 1979″.

John said: ” For better or worse, Vincentians must brace themselves for another five years of ULP governance.”