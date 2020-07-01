OFFICIAL ENROLLMENT OF POLICE BAND APPRENTICESHIP PROGRAM

The Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force Band in collaboration with the Ministry of National Mobilization, Youth Affairs Division officially launched the third series of enrollment in the Police Band Apprentice Programme with an opening ceremony on Wednesday July 1, 2020 at the Old Montrose Police Station.

The aim of the programme is to facilitate the training of youths who are qualified and musically inclined for possible enlistment into the Police Band.

The Programme is an extension of the Youth Empowerment Service (YES) Programme, established by a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) between the Police Force and the Youth Affairs Division in the Ministry of National Mobilization.

Remarks were delivered by Band Master, Station Sergeant, Vaughn Miller, Commissioner of Police, Mr. Colin John, and Youth Officer in the Youth Affairs Division of the Ministry of National Mobilization, Mrs. Gwenneth Anthony. The feature address was delivered by Mr. Cuthbert James, the Director of US Peace Corps.