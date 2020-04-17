No VAT And 15% Discount On Basic Energy Charge For April,May And June

VINLEC is one of the many companies that are taking the appropriate measure in order to assist those who may take a financial hit as a result of the fallout of COVID-19. Those measures being taken are:

A moratorium on disconnection of electricity service to customers whose accounts who were not in arrears by more than 60 days before March 20th, 2020.

A 15% discount on the basic energy charge on all electricity accounts applicable for the months April, May and June 2020.

Customers with renewable energy generating systems will see a corresponding reduction of 15% in amount paid by VINLEC for the energy that is purchased by the company.

No VAT will be applied to electricity accounts for domestic customers, hotels and guest houses for the months April, May and June 2020.

VINLEC will waiver the reconnection fee for all customers whose accounts were previously disconnected.

VINLEC is asking Customers who are directly impacted by the financial fallout as a result of COVID-19 should contact their offices via telephone number 456-1701 their Toll Free number 377, or email customerservices@vinlec.com.