No Shut Down For Mainland St Vincent

Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves speaking on NBC radio on Friday night says the computer models have been having difficulties in predicting the forecast track.

Gonsalves said mainland St Vincent will not be affected by the high winds that will affect the southern Grenadines.

This is so since the forecast track have shifted further south.

Gonsalves said that there will be moderate to heavy showers affecting the mainland.

There will be no shutdown for most of the country.

Residents in the Southern Grenadine islands are asked to remain in doors.

Argyle Airport will open at 8am on Saturday morning.