NLA Grossed 70 Million In Revenue For 2019

Speaking at the Set For Life prize-giving ceremony Manager of the NLA Mc Gregor Sealey said the organization which started in 1984 with three employees now boast of 105 staff members.

He says the NLA is a fully computerized Institution, and along with over 100 staff members, there are over 150 persons employed outside of the office.

Sealey said at the close of the financial year in June of 2018, the NLA’s gross revenue rose was 58 million dollars in June of 2019 it stands at 70 million dollars.

He noted that in a country of one hundred and ten thousand people grossing 70 million dollars in profit goes to show they are doing something right.

“We have been able to keep the Integrity of the national lottery going hence the reason why our sales every year has been increasing”.

Let me give you a scenario Sealey said.

“In 2001 our sales was 10.5 million dollars and today 70 million dollars, so since 2001 We have been creating records except in those two years when the powers that be implemented a tax and then our sales went down about 10 million dollars”.

“I want to thank members of the general public who have been supporting the national lottery through all the years, and of course members of staff who have been giving their all,” he said.