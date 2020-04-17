NIS Unemployment Benefit Program Set To Run For 13 weeks

Individuals who are self-employed are set to benefit from the NIS’s unemployment program as well. This is according to The Director Stewart Haynes of the NIS who made the statement during a press conference earlier this week.

Mr.Haynes when asked the question of how the NIS will verify a self employed person’s stoppage of income the director had this to say.

‘That is challenging but in a time of crisis we are calling for discipline and integrity, the person will declare that they are unemployed and they suffer a stoppage of income.

It’s a period of crisis and we would exercise some trust and good faith in our constituents, so it basically boils down to one’s integrity’ said the Director in reference to the question of how the NIS will verify a self employed individual’s stoppage of income.

The unemployment program is currently