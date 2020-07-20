NIS Extending Unemployment Benefits To October

The NIS is set to extend their unemployment benefit programme for a further three months. This was confirmed by Prime Minister Hon. Dr. Ralph Gonsalves.

“We are extending to October, the programme for unemployment benefit and we are extending the payments for vendors until October.

The 600 persons who are getting the help through public assistance; the $200 where they will be grandfathered into the public health system next year, from January 1 in the new budget.

They were already declared to be [getting assistance] up to December, but the others, which were to the end of July, going now to the end of October,” Gonsalves said.

The NIS’s temporary unemployment benefit programme was announced in April for persons whose employment was directly affected because of the COVID-19 pandemic.