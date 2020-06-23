New Protocols For Travellers Coming To SVG Will Take Effect On July 1

Regular Update on COVID-19 for Monday, June 22, 2020: By Minister Luke Browne
- New Protocols for Travellers Coming to SVG published and to take effect on July 1 (in time for the resumption of regional and international flights): all passengers arriving in SVG during the month of July would be PCR-tested for COVID-19. The situation would be reviewed at the end of that month to determine if the arrangements should be maintained or replaced by a system of select test on passengers from certain jurisdictions.
- A CARICOM travel bubble comprising Anguilla, Antigua and Barbuda, Barbados, BVI, Dominica, Grenada, Guyana, Jamaica, Montserrat, St. Kitts and Nevis, St. Lucia, SVG and Trinidad and Tobago is proposed for implementation on August 1. Travellers within this bubble would not be required to do PCR tests.
- It is now possible for yacht visitors to quarantine onboard their vessels effective Monday 22nd. Previously, they were required to complete quarantine onshore.
- PCR Testing for COVID-19 expected to officially commence in SVG on Wednesday, June 24, 2020. Trials have already started.
- 50 doses of Cuban drug Interferon arriving in SVG today.
