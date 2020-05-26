NEMO finalizes in-house preparations for the hurricane season

The National Emergency Management Organization (NEMO) is finalizing in-house preparations for the Hurricane Season, which Weather Forecasters predict will be an above-normal season.

The preparation comes as the 2020 Atlantic Hurricane Season officially begins next week Monday, June 1st.

Michelle Forbes director of NEMO, said the Organisation is continuing to utilize social media, to carry out its Public Education Campaign, in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Miss Forbes also disclosed that a National Sub-Committee Meeting was held today, to ensure that the entire nation is ready for the Hurricane Season.

The Hurricane season runs from June 1st to November 30th.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration is forecasting between 13 and 19 named storms, six to 10 of which could become hurricanes.