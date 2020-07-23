(NEMO) – EMERGENCY SHELTERS 2020

National Emergency Management Organisation (NEMO) EMERGENCY SHELTERS 2020

North Windward

  1. Fancy Bethel Baptist Church
  2. Apostolic Faith Mission – Fancy
  3. Fancy Government School
  4. Owia Government School
  5. Sandy Bay Seventh Day Adventist Church
  6. Sandy Bay Government School
  7. Tourama / Overland Government School
  8. Langley Park Government School
  9. Farmer Institute – Orange Hill

North Central Windward

  1. Georgetown Secondary School
  2. Georgetown Primary School
  3. Dickson Methodist Church
  4. Pamelus Burke Government School – Byera
  5. Covenant SDA Church – South Rivers
  6. South River Methodist School
  7. Emmanuel Baptist Church – South Rivers
  8. South Rivers Learning Resource Centre
  9. Park Hill Evangelical Church
  10. George Stephens Sr. Secondary School – Colonarie

South Central Windward

  1. Greggs Government School
  1. Christopher Bernard Pre-school – Mt. Grenan
  2. North Union Secondary School (New Wing)
  3. Streams of Power Church – San Souci
  4. South Central Windward Learning Resource Centre
  5. Diamonds Government School
  6. Lowmans Windward Anglican School
  7. Lauders Primary School

South Windward

  1. New Prospect Primary (Simon)
  2. Adelphi Secondary School
  3. New Creation Baptist Church –Peruvian Vale
  4. Biabou Church of Christ
  5. Biabou Methodist Church
  6. South Windward Learning Resource Center
  7. Yambou Seventh Day Adventist Church
  8. Argyle Primary School
  9. Calder Seventh Day Adventist Church
  10. Calder Primary School
  11. Clair Dacon Secondary School- Stubbs
  12. Mount Coke Methodist Church – Stubbs
  13. Stubbs Seventh Day Adventist Church

East St. George

  1. Apostolic Assemblies – Diamond
  2. Moriah S.D.A. Church & Development Centre – Belvedere
  3. Brighton Methodist School
  4. Calliaqua Town Hall (Upstairs)
  5. Paul Parish Hall – Calliaqua
  6. Fair Hall Primary School
  7. Glen Seventh Day Adventist Church
  8. Belmont Government School

West St. George

  1. Dauphine Community Centre
  1. Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses – Belair
  1. West St. George Secondary School – Belair
  1. Glad Tidings Tabernacle Pre School – Gomea
  1. Gomea Methodist Church and Pre School
  1. Theresa’s Roman Catholic Church – Gomea
  1. Doris McKie Learning Resource Centre – Cane Hall
  1. Dorsetshire Hill Evangelical Church
  2. Dorsetshire Hill Government School

Marriaqua

  1. Kingdom Life Tabernacle – Mesopotamia
  2. Marriaqua Government School
  3. Emmanuel High School – Mesopotamia
  4. Gospel Hall Assembly – Mesopotamia
  5. Streams of Power Church – Carrierre
  6. International Pentecostal Assembly -Richland Park
  7. Light of Truth Church of God Seventh Day – Richland Park
  8. Mountain View Adventist Academy – Richland Park
  9. Richland Park Government School
  10. Richland Park SDA Church
  11. John’s Evangelist Roman Catholic Church – Cane End
  12. Evesham Learning Resource Centre
  13. Evesham SDA Church

Kingstown

  1. The Church of the Ascension (Sion Hill Anglican Church)
  2. Sion Hill Government School
  3. Faith Evangelistic Outreach Church – Sion Hill
  4. Gospel Hall Church – Kingstown
  5. New Testament Church of God – Wilson Hill
  6. First Church of the Open Bible – Dasent Cottage
  7. Faith Temple Church – New Montrose
  8. Lodge Village Government School
  9. New Testament Church of God- Lodge Village
  10. Faith Deliverance Church –Redemption Sharpes
  11. Redemption Sharpes Community Centre – Redemption Sharpes
  12. Church of God Worldwide Mission Pentecostal – Redemption Sharpes
  13. Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints – Kingstown Park
  14. P. Eustace Memorial School – Edinboro
  15. Fundamental Bible Church – Gibson Corner

South Leeward

  1. Lowmans Leeward Anglican Primary School
  2. Apostolic Faith Mission Church – Campden Park
  3. Campden Park Community Centre
  4. Campden Park Community Baptist Church
  5. Wesleyan Holiness Church – Campden Park
  6. Bethel Secondary School – Campden Park
  7. South Leeward Learning Resource Centre – Questelles
  8. Apostolic Faith Mission Church – Questelles
  9. Clare Valley Community Centre
  10. Seventh Day Adventist Church – Clare Valley
  11. Rillan Hill Roman Catholic Church
  12. Rillan Hill Community Centre

Buccament Government School – Dubois

Paradise Seventh Day Adventist Church – Vermont

Central Leeward

  1. Buccament Government School – Dubois
  2. Golden Years Centre – Buccament
  3. Layou Grace and Truth Hall Campsite
  4. Central Leeward Secondary School – Peters Hope
  5. Barrouallie Government School
  6. Barrouallie Anglican School
  7. Barrouallie Evangelical Church
  8. Barrouallie Learning Resource Centre
  9. Grace and Truth Church – Barrouallie
  10. Kingdom Life Ministries –Keartons, Barrouallie

North Leeward

  1. Chateaubelair New Testament Church
  2. Chateaubelair Methodist School
  3. Chateaubelair Faith and Life Pentecostal Church
  4. Petit Bordel Secondary School
  5. Rose Hall New Testament Church of God
  6. Rose Bank Community Centre
  7. Rose Hall Community Centre
  8. Rose Hall Government School
  9. Troumaca Government School
  10. Troumaca Ontario Secondary School
  11. Westwood Methodist Church -Coulls Hill
  12. Spring Village Worldwide Mission Church & Preschool
  13. Spring Village Methodist Church
  14. Fitz Hughes Government School
  15. Golden Grove Learning Resource Center – Fitz Hughes

Northern Grenadines

  1. Bequia Anglican Primary School – Port Elizabeth, Bequia
  1. Evangelical Church – Port Elizabeth, Bequia
  2. Port Elizabeth SDA Church
  3. Pentecostal Church – Union Vale, Bequia
  4. Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses – Friendship Bay, Bequia
  5. Apostolic Faith Mission – Paget Farm, Bequia
  6. Paget Farm Community Centre – Paget Farm, Bequia
  7. Paget Farm SDA Church – Bequia
  8. Paget Farm Evangelical Church – Bequia
  9. Michael’s Catholic Church and Pre-School – Hamilton, Bequia

Southern Grenadines

  1. Canouan Anglican Church
  2. Canouan Roman Catholic Church
  3. Canouan SDA Church
  4. Canouan Society Lodge
  5. Canouan Kindergarten – Grand Bay
  6. Wells of Living Water Church – Canouan
  7. Mayreau Government School
  8. Mayreau Recreational Centre (Roman Catholic Church)
  1. Ashton Gospel Hall Church – Union Island
  1. St Matthias Anglican Church – Ashton, Union Island
  1. Rocky Hill Seventh Day Adventist Church – Ashton, Union Island
  1. Union Island Baptist Church, Ashton
  1. Ashton Learning Resource Centre
  1. Clifton Pre School
  1. Joseph’s Roman Catholic Church – Clifton, Union Island
  2. Union Island Secondary School

