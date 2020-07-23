National Emergency Management Organisation (NEMO) EMERGENCY SHELTERS 2020
North Windward
- Fancy Bethel Baptist Church
- Apostolic Faith Mission – Fancy
- Fancy Government School
- Owia Government School
- Sandy Bay Seventh Day Adventist Church
- Sandy Bay Government School
- Tourama / Overland Government School
- Langley Park Government School
- Farmer Institute – Orange Hill
North Central Windward
- Georgetown Secondary School
- Georgetown Primary School
- Dickson Methodist Church
- Pamelus Burke Government School – Byera
- Covenant SDA Church – South Rivers
- South River Methodist School
- Emmanuel Baptist Church – South Rivers
- South Rivers Learning Resource Centre
- Park Hill Evangelical Church
- George Stephens Sr. Secondary School – Colonarie
South Central Windward
- Greggs Government School
- Christopher Bernard Pre-school – Mt. Grenan
- North Union Secondary School (New Wing)
- Streams of Power Church – San Souci
- South Central Windward Learning Resource Centre
- Diamonds Government School
- Lowmans Windward Anglican School
- Lauders Primary School
South Windward
- New Prospect Primary (Simon)
- Adelphi Secondary School
- New Creation Baptist Church –Peruvian Vale
- Biabou Church of Christ
- Biabou Methodist Church
- South Windward Learning Resource Center
- Yambou Seventh Day Adventist Church
- Argyle Primary School
- Calder Seventh Day Adventist Church
- Calder Primary School
- Clair Dacon Secondary School- Stubbs
- Mount Coke Methodist Church – Stubbs
- Stubbs Seventh Day Adventist Church
East St. George
- Apostolic Assemblies – Diamond
- Moriah S.D.A. Church & Development Centre – Belvedere
- Brighton Methodist School
- Calliaqua Town Hall (Upstairs)
- Paul Parish Hall – Calliaqua
- Fair Hall Primary School
- Glen Seventh Day Adventist Church
- Belmont Government School
West St. George
- Dauphine Community Centre
- Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses – Belair
- West St. George Secondary School – Belair
- Glad Tidings Tabernacle Pre School – Gomea
- Gomea Methodist Church and Pre School
- Theresa’s Roman Catholic Church – Gomea
- Doris McKie Learning Resource Centre – Cane Hall
- Dorsetshire Hill Evangelical Church
- Dorsetshire Hill Government School
Marriaqua
- Kingdom Life Tabernacle – Mesopotamia
- Marriaqua Government School
- Emmanuel High School – Mesopotamia
- Gospel Hall Assembly – Mesopotamia
- Streams of Power Church – Carrierre
- International Pentecostal Assembly -Richland Park
- Light of Truth Church of God Seventh Day – Richland Park
- Mountain View Adventist Academy – Richland Park
- Richland Park Government School
- Richland Park SDA Church
- John’s Evangelist Roman Catholic Church – Cane End
- Evesham Learning Resource Centre
- Evesham SDA Church
Kingstown
- The Church of the Ascension (Sion Hill Anglican Church)
- Sion Hill Government School
- Faith Evangelistic Outreach Church – Sion Hill
- Gospel Hall Church – Kingstown
- New Testament Church of God – Wilson Hill
- First Church of the Open Bible – Dasent Cottage
- Faith Temple Church – New Montrose
- Lodge Village Government School
- New Testament Church of God- Lodge Village
- Faith Deliverance Church –Redemption Sharpes
- Redemption Sharpes Community Centre – Redemption Sharpes
- Church of God Worldwide Mission Pentecostal – Redemption Sharpes
- Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints – Kingstown Park
- P. Eustace Memorial School – Edinboro
- Fundamental Bible Church – Gibson Corner
South Leeward
- Lowmans Leeward Anglican Primary School
- Apostolic Faith Mission Church – Campden Park
- Campden Park Community Centre
- Campden Park Community Baptist Church
- Wesleyan Holiness Church – Campden Park
- Bethel Secondary School – Campden Park
- South Leeward Learning Resource Centre – Questelles
- Apostolic Faith Mission Church – Questelles
- Clare Valley Community Centre
- Seventh Day Adventist Church – Clare Valley
- Rillan Hill Roman Catholic Church
- Rillan Hill Community Centre
Buccament Government School – Dubois
Paradise Seventh Day Adventist Church – Vermont
Central Leeward
- Buccament Government School – Dubois
- Golden Years Centre – Buccament
- Layou Grace and Truth Hall Campsite
- Central Leeward Secondary School – Peters Hope
- Barrouallie Government School
- Barrouallie Anglican School
- Barrouallie Evangelical Church
- Barrouallie Learning Resource Centre
- Grace and Truth Church – Barrouallie
- Kingdom Life Ministries –Keartons, Barrouallie
North Leeward
- Chateaubelair New Testament Church
- Chateaubelair Methodist School
- Chateaubelair Faith and Life Pentecostal Church
- Petit Bordel Secondary School
- Rose Hall New Testament Church of God
- Rose Bank Community Centre
- Rose Hall Community Centre
- Rose Hall Government School
- Troumaca Government School
- Troumaca Ontario Secondary School
- Westwood Methodist Church -Coulls Hill
- Spring Village Worldwide Mission Church & Preschool
- Spring Village Methodist Church
- Fitz Hughes Government School
- Golden Grove Learning Resource Center – Fitz Hughes
Northern Grenadines
- Bequia Anglican Primary School – Port Elizabeth, Bequia
- Evangelical Church – Port Elizabeth, Bequia
- Port Elizabeth SDA Church
- Pentecostal Church – Union Vale, Bequia
- Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses – Friendship Bay, Bequia
- Apostolic Faith Mission – Paget Farm, Bequia
- Paget Farm Community Centre – Paget Farm, Bequia
- Paget Farm SDA Church – Bequia
- Paget Farm Evangelical Church – Bequia
- Michael’s Catholic Church and Pre-School – Hamilton, Bequia
Southern Grenadines
- Canouan Anglican Church
- Canouan Roman Catholic Church
- Canouan SDA Church
- Canouan Society Lodge
- Canouan Kindergarten – Grand Bay
- Wells of Living Water Church – Canouan
- Mayreau Government School
- Mayreau Recreational Centre (Roman Catholic Church)
- Ashton Gospel Hall Church – Union Island
- St Matthias Anglican Church – Ashton, Union Island
- Rocky Hill Seventh Day Adventist Church – Ashton, Union Island
- Union Island Baptist Church, Ashton
- Ashton Learning Resource Centre
- Clifton Pre School
- Joseph’s Roman Catholic Church – Clifton, Union Island
- Union Island Secondary School
Be the first to comment