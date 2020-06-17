NEMO Assures Vincentians They Are Prepared To Manage Disasters Of All Types

The National Emergency Management Organization (NEMO) said it’s officers are working extensively in communities across the country, even as they observe the Social Distancing aspect of the COVID-19 Pandemic.

This statement was made by Deputy Director of the National Emergency Management Organization (NEMO), Kenson Stoddard, who said they are continuing to work with communities to ensure that they are prepared to manage disasters of all types.

Mr. Stoddard said one of the areas of priority for their work currently is disaster mitigation activities in communities which includes the cutting of overhanging trees.

He said they are also educating people about the technical terms which are used to describe weather conditions so everyone can understand weather reports when they are issued.