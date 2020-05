(JAVIN JACOBS) – Persons here have been advised to cut overhanging trees and clean their drains in order to avoid flooding.

The advice comes from Michelle Forbes, director of the National Emergency Organization (N7) as weather forecasters predict an above-normal hurricane season this year.

Forbes said the 2020 Atlantic Hurricane Season which officially begins next week Monday, June 1st runs to November 30th.

There are between 13 and 19 named storms, six to 10 of which could become hurricanes.