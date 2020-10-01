Mustique Charitable Trust Announces its 2020/2021 Bursary Awardees

The Mustique Charitable Trust, in collaboration with the University of the West Indies Open Campus, St. Vincent and the Grenadines, will officially hand over bursaries to three (3) Open Campus students on Friday October 2nd, 2020 at 2:30 pm.

The ceremony will be held at the Library of the Open Campus and will be addressed by Head of the Open Campus, Mrs. Deborah Dalrymple and Administration Director of the Mustique Charitable Trust, Mrs. Dularie Malcolm. The bursaries include the presentation of a laptop to each recipient. This year’s awardees are:

Ms. Corina Arrindell – BSc Psychology (Human Resources Management minor)

Mr. Akeil Matthews – BSc Management Studies (Marketing)

Ms. Kennica Thompson – BSc Social Work

The UWI Open Campus extends a special invitation to the media to attend the handing over ceremony.