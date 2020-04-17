MOTORISTS FINED AND DISQUALIFIED TO DRIVE

With reference to press release “motorist summoned for reckless driving” dated April 15th, 2020.

All three (3) men appeared before the Kingstown Magistrate Court on Friday, April 17, 2020, to answer to charges and pleaded guilty. The sentences handed down by the court are as follows:

J Deane, the driver of motor vehicle PK417 was fined $1200 to be paid forthwith or twelve (12) weeks in prison. He was also disqualified from driving for three (3) months.

Javon Jardine, the driver of motor vehicle PV918 was fined $1200 to be paid forthwith or twelve (12) weeks in prison. He was also disqualified from driving for four (4) months.