MOFA COMMERCE’S ANNUAL ESSAY WRITING COMPETITION PRIZE GIVING CEREMONY

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Trade and Commerce will host its Awards and Prize-Giving ceremony for its Annual Essay Writing Competition on Monday June 29, 2020 at the Ministry’s Conference Room, commencing at 10:00 a.m.

The annual Essay Writing Competition allows students from primary, secondary and tertiary institutions across Saint Vincent and the Grenadines to submit essays in two categories: the Envoys Category and Ambassadors Category on topics related to diplomacy and international relations.

The annual Essay Writing Competition is a platform for youth to hone their research and writing abilities. It also allows participants to garner in-depth knowledge on local, regional and international affairs and events via research and applicability to their lives, as well as to the Vincentian society.

ENVOYS CATEGORY:

1. 95 countries, hundreds of official languages and opportunities galore…every Vincentian should learn a foreign language. Discuss.

2. Travel is fun but visas are not. Why do countries impose visa requirements?

3. “My exporting journey” – Imagine that you can manufacture and export one product from St. Vincent and the Grenadines, what product would you export and why?

AMBASSADORS CATEGORY:

1. St. Vincent and the Grenadines makes history – the smallest country to be elected to serve on the UN Security Council. What is the significance of our two year tenure?

2. Opportunities Abound! St. Vincent and the Grenadines opens new Mission in Taiwan. Discuss.

3. Consumers have no rights in this country! Explain why you agree or disagree with this statement.

Winners in each category will be awarded with trophies, mobile smart phones and cash prizes. All participants will also receive certificates for their efforts. Students are asked to attend the ceremony in full uniform.