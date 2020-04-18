Minibus Operators Using Alternative Routes To Avoid Being Checked By Police

The Traffic Department of the Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force said some Minibus Operators are not adhering to the guidelines which have been set out to curb the spread of the Coronavirus.

Speaking during the Traffic Highlights program aired on NBC Radio, Police Constable Kaliym (Kaleem) Woods said Minibus Operators are still carrying more than the eight passengers which have been stipulated by the authorities.

He said these Minibus Operators are also using alternative routes to avoid being checked by Police.

Constable Woods is also encouraging Minibus Operators to get registered for the Government’s sanitization program to ensure that their vehicles are cleaned thoroughly, to avoid the further spread of the Covid 19 Pandemic.