MET OFFICE UPDATE : More Rain In The Forecast For SVG

Low-level instability coupled with the convergence of moisture-laden winds originating just west of Barbados generated cloudy to overcast skies and triggered some welcomed light to moderate showers across St. Vincent and the Grenadines today.

Similar conditions are anticipated into Tuesday with a slight chance of showers on Wednesday. By late evening, however, unstable conditions are due to cross the island chain again, resulting in cloudy skies with possible showers heading into Thursday.

A general easterly and seldom east south easterly wind flow is expected over the next 12-48 hours with fresh(25km/h-35km/h) trades up to Wednesday, increasing to strong(near 40 km/h) on occasions and becoming east northeasterly across Thursday.

Sea conditions will be generally slight to moderate (up to 1.2m on the western coasts and 1.5m -2.0m on the eastern coasts) in open water over the next few days. No significant dust haze intrusion is anticipated over the forecast period.