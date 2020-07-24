Met Office SVG: Storm Gonzalo Moves Closer To SVG

A Tropical Storm Warning is now in effect for St. Vincent and the Grenadines and the Hurricane Watch remains in effect, as Tropical Storm Gonzalo moves closer to the islands.

The Tropical Storm Warning means; storm conditions with winds of 55-74 miles per hour (48-64 knots) are expected across our islands in 24 hours or less.

The Hurricane Warning means; hurricane conditions are possible within 36 hours or less.

Be prepared to act quickly if hurricane warnings are issued, as the St.Vincent and the Grenadines Meteorological Service continues to monitor Tropical Storm Gonzalo.