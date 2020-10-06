Land slippages, damage to properties, reported across SVG

Moderate to heavy showers, periods of rain and thunderstorms will continue across Saint Vincent and the Grenadines due to the presence of low to mid-level moisture and a favorable upper level atmosphere.

Rainfall accumulations of 25-50 mm (approximately 1-2 inches) with isolated higher amounts in mountainous areas are possible during the warning period.

During the last 36 hours, rainfall accumulations of approximately 3 inches have been recorded by some stations across the island.

Land slippages, damage to properties, inaccessible pathways and rivers overflowing their banks have been reported in various communities across St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

Due to the extremely saturated nature of the soils, any additional rainfall could lead to flooding and further damages.

As a result, the Flash-Flood warning which is already in effect for St. Vincent and the Grenadines, is now extended until 6:00 pm Tuesday 6th, October 2020.

Residents and motorists in areas prone to flooding and landslides or near rivers and streams should continue to be vigilant and take the necessary precautionary measures to protect life and property.

A Flash-Flood Warning is issued when flooding is imminent or is already occurring.